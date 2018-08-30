Judge to determine evidence in trial of Fabian Gonzales

In just over a month and a half, Fabian Gonzales will go to trial. However, there’s still a lot to be clarified beforehand, including his alleged role and liability in the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens.

On Thursday, a judge heard several motions in the case and did not rule on all of them. The motions include whether or not to refer to Victoria as “victim” in Gonzales’ trial, along with who will be on the witness list.

Gonzales was originally charged with murdering the 10-year-old girl at a westside apartment in 2016 with the help of the girl’s mother, Michelle Martens, and Gonzales’ cousin, Jessica Kelley.

The District Attorney dropped the murder and rape charges against Gonzales, but he is still charged with tampering with evidence and child abuse.

When it comes to witnesses, the original list of 108 has been paired down to 49. Michelle Martens is also expected to testify on behalf of the state, and Jessica Kelley still could, as well.

Judge Charles Brown ordered that the state has until Sep. 14 to get that settled.

Judge Brown also determined the state has until that day to submit its ‘Statement of Facts,’ which clarifies Gonzales’ alleged wrongdoing and liability.

“When this case got indicted it was based on the grand jury, whether that’s testimony about what Michelle Martens said — well, Michelle Martens says that my client gave the child drugs and then he raped her and killed her. We now know those statements to be entirely false and so what the defense is asking for and what the judge has ordered [is] what their theory is. What the theory of liability is. What our client, what he did wrong,” Clark said.

Another motion discussed Thursday, but deferred by Judge Charles Brown, was the defense wanting to exclude police lapel video showing Victoria’s body when officers first arrived on scene. They argue the video is disturbing and unnecessary to see. Autopsy photos will still be shown.

The defense also doesn’t want Gonzales’ criminal history included in the trial, along with what he and Michelle Martens were allegedly doing in the days leading up to the murder — buying, selling and using drugs.

