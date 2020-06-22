Live Now
Judge to decide to keep Oñate shooting suspect behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, a judge could decide whether to keep the man who opened fire at a protest in Old Town behind bars until trial. Steven Baca is the man seen on video opening fire at last Monday’s protest. One man was sent to the hospital.

A crowd was trying to remove a statue of conquistador Juan De Oñate outside the Albuquerque Museum. The state is calling for Baca to stay locked up, citing his violent behavior. But Baca’s attorneys argue he was reacting to being attacked.

The state is investigating whether to charge him with the shooting but right now, he’s facing battery charges for the incidents before the shooting. Also on Monday, the Albuquerque Police Department is expected to release videos showing the police response to the shooting.

