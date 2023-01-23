ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge is set to decide if the man accused of orchestrating attacks against elected officials will stay behind bars until trial. Solomon Peña was arrested a week ago after police say he paid four other people to shoot at the homes of four Democratic lawmakers.

Prosecutors have pushed for Peña to be held behind bars until trial. Last week, Peña made his first appearance in Albuquerque Metro Court. He is facing 15 charges in the case that’s received national attention.

A judge is set to make a decision at a hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators with Albuquerque Police accuse Peña of paying four people $500 to shoot at the homes of four Albuquerque Democrats. The shootings happened across multiple days in December and January, targeting the homes of two Bernalillo County Commissioners and two state legislators.