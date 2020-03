ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge is scheduled to decide on Monday whether two murder suspects will stay locked up.

Matthew Wood, 21, and Everton McNab, 21, were arrested last week, accused of shooting 17-year-old Noah Tafoya at an Albuquerque apartment complex in September. Investigators called it an attempted gun purchase gone wrong.

Prosecutors are asking for both suspects to be held until trial.

