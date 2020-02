ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge is expected to decide whether a man accused of killing a 4-year-old boy will stay locked up until trial. Twenty-six-year-old Zerrick Marquez is charged in the death of his roommate’s son, James Dunklee at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments in December.

According to court documents, a CYFD investigation says Marquez wasn’t supposed to be taking care of the boy. Prosecutors hope to use that to keep him behind bars.

