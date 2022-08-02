ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eight months after the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office sued the Second Judicial District Court seeking criminal suspects GPS data, a judge has sided with the DA. The decision filed in district court Monday indicates that the court improperly withheld GPS records, which should be considered “public records.”

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez called the outcome “favorable” during a news conference this morning. However, Torrez says there are still questions as to if the courts will appeal the decision or if they will be less resistant in the future when asked for criminal suspects GPS data.

Announcing the lawsuit in December 2021, District Attorney Raul Torrez said his office sought the GPS location data from two criminal suspects. Those defendants include Jesse Mascareno-Haidle who is accused in dozens of burglary cases and Devin Munford, a man accused in a murder case.

According to Torrez, before the lawsuit, prosecutors sought to detain both Munford and Mascareno-Haidle. However, both suspects were released into the community on court-tracked GPS monitoring. That monitoring is conducted by the Pretrial Services Division of the 2nd Judicial District Court.

Torrez says his office filed a lawsuit seeking GPS data after prosecutors were denied access to the locational data. Prosecutors sought the data, alleging that both suspects were accused in subsequent crimes. The DA says both of its requests for the GPS data were denied, with the court citing concerns about the criminal defendant’s privacy and “other legal arguments about why the records shouldn’t be made available to the District Attorney’s Office.”

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this article with more information when it is available.