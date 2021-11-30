Judge rules deadly DWI suspect violated conditions of release in earlier case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The accused drunk driver who killed a man going to get dinner with his dogs isn’t getting out of jail any time soon. A judge ruled Tuesday that 19-year-old Casino Salazar violated conditions of release from a prior DWI when he allegedly drove drunk near Montogmery and Morris and killed 58-year-old Kevin Barton.

Police say he was driving 94 miles per hour in a 40 mph speed zone. Salazar had been arrested 14 days earlier and was allowed out on bond. The judge officially issued a warrant for his arrest. Prosecutors are also asking that he be held on pretrial detention because he continues to be a danger. A different judge will hear that motion on Wednesday.