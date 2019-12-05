Judge revises Santa Fe investment advisor’s sentence

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe investment advisor will spend his weekends behind bars after a judge ruled his initial sentence was too lenient.

Matthew Sample was sentenced in 2017 to five years probation for defrauding clients. The idea was to let him work so he could pay them back, but prosecutors argued he was taking lavish vacations instead.

A federal appeals court ordered him to be re-sentenced. Now, he will have to check into lockup every weekend for the next year and serve 200 hours of community service.

His five years of probation still stands.