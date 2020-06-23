Judge requires suspect in Victoria Martens case to keep GPS monitoring, allows unsupervised contact with kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect in the death of Victoria Martens is asking that his conditions of release be relaxed. Fabian Gonzales is charged with child abuse resulting in death after investigators say he put Victoria in a dangerous situation and tried to cover up her murder.

Court documents show Fabian is now dating a woman with kids and was alone with them for a short time earlier this month which violated his conditions. Now, Gonzales’ attorneys are asking for more relaxed restrictions like taking off his GPS monitoring.

On Tuesday, Judge Charles Brown ordered that he continue to wear a GPS monitor but he can have unsupervised contact with kids.

