ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of the three suspects in a gruesome murder of a homeless woman will stay locked up.

Audra Willis, 39, was found stabbed to death and decapitated in a ditch near Four Hills in June 2017. Last week, Andrew Garcia was arrested for murder, while Eric Emerson and Damaris Marquez were put in handcuffs for tampering with evidence.

Tuesday, Garcia and Emerson appeared in district court where Judge Charles Brown held them behind bars until trial.