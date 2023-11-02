ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The case against Muhammad Syed, the man accused of killing three Muslim men last year, is on hold while the court determines whether he is competent. Syed is accused of shooting and killing Aftab Hussein, Mohammud Afzaal Hussain, and Naeem Hussein in three separate shootings last year. He was also named as a suspect in the murder of Mohammad Zahir Ahmadi but he has not been charged in that case.

There are still no clear motives for the killings. The judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation to see if Syed is competent to stand trial.