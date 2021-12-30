Judge orders driver accused in fatal crash to stay behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of speeding and fatally killing a mom of three will stay behind bars until trial. Judge Cindy Leos said the community is often ‘fixated’ on the number of homicides in Albuquerque, while reckless driving can be an overlooked danger. She ruled to keep 19-year-old Jesus Ramirez Olivas in jail until trial with no conditions of release.

“I have absolutely no faith that Mr. Ramirez Olivas will follow the rules of the road. I have no faith that he’ll follow the order of the court,” said Judge Leos. “He poses an incredible danger to our community and I do think he would do it again if he were released. The motion’s granted.”

Ramirez Olivas is accused of going more than 100 mph last week near Hanover and Coors. His car allegedly t-boned another car, killing the driver. Police said speed was a factor and there is no evidence Ramirez Olivas was drunk or on drugs.

At a hearing on Thursday, prosecutors brought up his history of breaking road rules. In 2019, he was cited for no insurance. In 2020, Ramirez Olivas was allegedly speeding and did not have a license. In July 2021, he faced charges of reckless driving and evading police. That case was dismissed when an officer did not show up to court.

“While noting the defendant does not have a criminal history of convictions, does not have felony convictions, let alone misdemeanor convictions, what we’re looking at is a pattern of dangerous reckless behavior that has escalated to the point, we got to that point where worst-case scenario happened,” said Derek Berg, representing the State of New Mexico.

Ramirez Olivas’ defense was asking for him to be released with conditions including no driving, a GPS monitor, and a curfew.

“Detention is a penalty. It is a heavy price and we suggest to the court that there are conditions. and those conditions are that he does not drive,” said Santiago Juarez, representing Ramirez Olivas.

Ramirez Olivas has pleaded not guilty to the fatal December crash. He is facing a charge of vehicular homicide. A trial date has not yet been set.



