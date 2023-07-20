ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge ordered a second no-bond hold for John Paul Ballejos who’s now facing charges in a second double murder case. Ballejos was charged earlier this week for the killing of his uncle and his uncle’s wife in their Barelas home.

News 13 investigative reporter Gabrielle Burkhart exposed the story earlier this year showing how Ballejos wasn’t arrested after the first two murders but only after he was accused of killing two neighbors who lived in an apartment above him. In all, Ballejos is facing four counts of murder.