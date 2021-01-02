Judge: MDC inmates cannot be penalized for medical marijuana

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge ruled MDC cannot punish inmates who are licensed medical marijuana patients. District Court Judge Lucy Solimon ruled the detention center should not penalize medical marijuana patients, who are under its custody or supervision, for using the drug.

The decision stems from a DWI case from October of 2019 when Joe Montaño was sentenced to house arrest. He later was arrested for having medical marijuana, but court documents say he was a licensed patient.

While county attorneys argued he violated federal laws, his attorney argued he was protected under state law from being penalized for having medical marijuana.