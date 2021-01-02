Judge: MDC inmates cannot be penalized for medical marijuana

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge ruled MDC cannot punish inmates who are licensed medical marijuana patients. District Court Judge Lucy Solimon ruled the detention center should not penalize medical marijuana patients, who are under its custody or supervision, for using the drug.

The decision stems from a DWI case from October of 2019 when Joe Montaño was sentenced to house arrest. He later was arrested for having medical marijuana, but court documents say he was a licensed patient.

While county attorneys argued he violated federal laws, his attorney argued he was protected under state law from being penalized for having medical marijuana.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery