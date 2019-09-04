Judge: Killing spree suspect still not competent to stand trial

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of going on a killing spree in northern New Mexico will remain in the state mental hospital a little longer.
Damian Herrera is accused of shooting and killed his mother, stepfather, and brother in Vallecitos in 2017, then killing a man he encountered in Tres Piedras and another in Abiquiu.
Judge Jeff McElroy ordered a review of Herrera’s competency earlier this year. According to court records, the judge has ruled he’s still not competent. The court will reevaluate in 90 days.
