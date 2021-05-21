Judge holds man accused of rape behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen accused of rape will stay behind bars until trial. Judge Cindy Leos says this comes after two similar allegations. “There’s three very similar charges noting that one has been dismissed.. the most recent which is indicted is incredibly serious.. and 12 days later the defendant is involved in something that’s very similar,” said Judge Leos.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Angello Charley was awaiting trial for another rape case when they say he tried to rape a 15-year-old girl in her home. Charley was wearing a GPS monitor at the time.

Friday’s hearing was released to the first rape and kidnapping case because he’s accused in the second case, Judge Leos said there are no conditions of release that could protect the community and decided to keep him behind bars until trial.