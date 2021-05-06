Judge grants release for National Guardsman charged in fatal I-25 crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A National Guardsman involved in a deadly DWI crash will not remain behind bars until trial. Brandon Barber, who is also a Cuba police officer is charged with vehicular homicide.

Authorities say he hit an SUV head-on, while driving the wrong way on I-25 on Saturday while drunk. Two people died, one remains in critical condition.

Thursday, prosecutors asked that he stay behind bars until trial but the judge ruled Barber be released to his parents and not be allowed to drive.