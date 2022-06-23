ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The state fought unsuccessfully to keep Jennifer Christensen, a woman who keeps getting caught in stolen cars and fleeing from police, behind bars. The prosecutor spent ten straight minutes rattling off the history of Christensen.

She’s probably best known from 2016 when she showed up to Albuquerque Fire Rescue Fire Station 9 with a man, tried to steal a firefighter’s private vehicle, then rammed a police chief’s vehicle in order to get away. After getting a plea with six months jail time in that case, she’s been back in and out of jail.

She’s been caught two more times in a stolen vehicle and one more time fleeing from an officer in a stolen vehicle. Most recently on June 9, she was caught in a stolen car near the Downs.

A pre-sentence report also gave Christensen a score of six out of six on the detention scale recommending she be locked up. Her attorney argued Christensen is doing her best while trying to recover from addiction.

Judge Britt Baca-Miller sided with Christensen and ordered her not to remain locked up in jail but to attend an in-patient drug treatment program.

Prosecutors are now trying to have her conditions of release in a 2020 case revoked because of her new arrest a couple of weeks ago. The judge ordered another hearing next week. The district attorney’s office says with 16 exhibits and a presentencing report recommending Christensen be locked up, they are shocked the judge didn’t find detainment necessary.

They will try again June 28 when the new case is heard by a different judge.