Judge grants auto theft suspect more time to join recovery program

by: KRQE Media

Melissa Owens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who keeps stealing cars has been given more time to get help.

Last year, Melissa Owens stole a car, then fled when police tried to stop her. They found her hiding in a Smith’s parking lot where she rammed into multiple cars, including a deputy’s SUV.

In May, Owens violated probation by stealing another car. She was ordered to serve 18 months in jail and join a women’s recovery program, but never showed up.

Thursday in court, her lawyers said she never showed up because she enrolled in the wrong program. A judge gave her 30 days to correct her mistake.

