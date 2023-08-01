NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The armorer charged in the deadly ‘Rust’. film set shooting lost a bid to have her case dropped. Hannah Gutierrez is charged with involuntary manslaughter over the 2021 shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Gutierrez’s attorney, Jason Bowles, filed a motion for the case to be dismissed, citing issues over then-special prosecutor Andrea Reeb, who also serves as a state representative. Reeb eventually stepped down from the position and current special prosecutor Kari Morrissey says her amended complaint corrects those issues.

But Bowles said Reeb’s involvement, along with statements Reeb and district attorney Mary Carmack Altwies gave to the media, have tainted the case. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer sided with the state. “I mean, even if Ms. Morrissey, if this was dismissed, she would be relying on the same information tomorrow when she filed a new criminal information. So this wouldn’t cure anything that you’re arguing,” said Judge Sommer.

Guiterrez’s preliminary hearing is set for August 9 through 16.