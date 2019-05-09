Judge denies request to include drug histories in Victoria Martens case

A judge is denying the state’s motion to include the prior drug history of suspects in the Victoria Martens murder trial.

Three suspects were named in the 2016 murder, her mother, Michelle Martens; Michelle’s boyfriend, Fabian Gonzales; and his cousin, Jessica Kelley.

Months ago, Judge Charles Brown ruled to keep jurors from hearing Kelley’s and Gonzales’ prior drug use, limiting it only to the day of the murder. The state asked the judge to reconsider, arguing it shows Gonzales knew the dangers of leaving the girl with Kelley.

However, Judge Brown once again denied the request, saying it could interfere with Kelley testifying against Gonzales.