Judge denies release request for Santa Fe man convicted of 2 murders

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state district judge denied a convicted double-murder’s request to be released from prison. Arthur Anaya is serving two life sentences for shooting a tenant and his daughter’s boyfriend during a dispute over $100 of unpaid rent back in 2012.

Anaya asked to get out of prison because of COVID-19. Tuesday, State District Judge T-Glenn Ellington agreed with the defense, that Anaya’s request for release was just another attempt to challenge to his two murder convictions after previous petitions were denied.