Judge denies new trial for man accused of raping teen

Oliver Delgadillo-Vasquez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A 25-year-old man who stalked and raped a 12-year-old girl has lost his fight for a new trial.

Judge Brett Lovelass denied a request from Oliver Delgadillo-Vasquez who claimed his attorneys didn't do their job properly.

Police say Delgadillo-Vasquez sought out the girl on Facebook in 2016, then found out where she lived and would drag her into his truck and rape her. One time he kidnapped her for two days and beat her.

Delgadillo faces nearly 89 years in prison when he's sentenced in March.