Judge denies Nehemiah Griego’s request to stay at MDC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The young man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his family asked a judge on Thursday to reconsider where he serves his time.

“I’m asking you to not throw me away…not to give up on me because I’ve been given up so many times. I’m tired of that hurt, so I’m asking you not to throw me away,” said Nehemiah Griego.

Twenty-two Nehemiah Griego murdered his father, mother, and three young siblings when he was just 15. Thursday, Griego asked to stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center so he can get psychological treatment, instead of being sent to the Department of Corrections.

His attorneys claim the treatment he needs is not available through the Department of Corrections. Judge Alisa Hart denied the motion.