Judge denies motion seeking judgment in 2013 minivan shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have identified the man killed in Saturday's officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department says Claude Trivino, 40, of Hernandez, New Mexico was armed with a weapon near San Mateo and Copper around 3:30 p.m. Officers had been trying to get him out of the street where cars were dodging him.

Witness video appears to show him charging at police and throwing something toward officers, and at least one officer used a taser and fired shots at him. Officials say they recovered a knife at the scene and that an officer suffered a minor laceration, though police haven't said how.