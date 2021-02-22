Judge denies motion seeking judgment in 2013 minivan shooting

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge won’t be issuing a pretrial ruling on a pending lawsuit over a high-profile police shooting. Oriana Farrell is suing New Mexico State Police and Officer Elias Montoya after Montoya shot at her minivan during a 2013 traffic stop near Taos.
Officers say Farrell fled several times and refused to cooperate and her teenage son got into an altercation with the officer. Farrell claims her civil rights were violated but Montoya’s attorneys asked a judge to rule on a count that alleging Montoya individually was liable for damages. Judge Matthew Wilson denied that motion for judgment.