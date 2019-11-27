Judge decides to hold trouble-making teen behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen who can’t stay out of trouble will stay behind bars until trial.

Police say 18-year-old Mylin Bill shot at a pregnant woman earlier this month, and then a day later was behind the wheel of a stolen car and caused a three-car pileup. At the time, Bill was on probation for a number of other serious crimes he committed when he was just 16.

Wednesday in district court, prosecutors argued he’s a danger to society because he’s constantly picking up new charges. His attorney questioned some of the evidence and said Bill would benefit from adult pretrial services.

However, Judge Daniel Gallegos decided to keep him locked up and send Bill a strong message.

“Mr. Bill, I know you just turned 18. Welcome to the real world. The things that you may have been able to get away with when you were under 18, that stuff isn’t going to fly anymore,” Judge Gallegos said.

The public safety assessment tool recommended Bill’s release.