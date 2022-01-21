John Hyde, accused of killing 5 back before judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The case of John Hyde who went on a killing spree in Albuquerque in 2005 is back before a judge. A judge is conducting a competency hearing as they do every two years in this case.

Hyde is accused of randomly killing five people starting with Department of Transportation worker Ben Lopez, then Garret Iverson, and David Fisher, employees of a motorcycle shop. Police officers Richard Smith and Michael King were then killed.

Hyde was ruled incompetent to stand trial and was sent to the state mental hospital. He will stay there for life unless he is deemed competent at some point and can stand trial.

Since a competency hearing includes medical information, KRQE News 13 was not allowed inside. Every hearing before this has resulted in him being ruled incompetent.