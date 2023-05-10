ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and Jiffy Lube are teaming up. They’re trying to fight catalytic converter thefts.

Under the partnership, Jiffy Lube technicians will paint and etch a vehicle identification number onto the catalytic converter.

The goal is to make it easier for police to track and prosecute those who steal the part.

The service is free of charge and no appointment is needed. Since April, 500 vehicles have been etched.

Jiffy Lube hopes to do 50,000 vehicles by the end of the year.