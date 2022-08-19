NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Patrick Maestas, 33, has been charged with domestic assault for allegedly strangling the mother of his child. Court records show Maestas, a member of the Jicarilla Apache Nation was in a dispute with the woman, a member of the Navajo Nation, when the alleged assault happened.

According to court records Maestas and the woman were at her mother’s house in Dulce when they started arguing. Maestas is then accused of using the collar of the woman’s shirt to strangle her. Records show this allegedly happened in front of their child. The woman was able to escape and took their son to her uncle’s home nearby. She was taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center for strangulation injuries.

The alleged incident happened on the Jicarilla Apache Nation. Maestas has been previously convicted in Jicarilla Apache Nation Tribal Court of a 2019 assault and battery and a 2021 domestic violence.