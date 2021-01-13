Jicarilla Game & Fish officer charged with decapitating kitten

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – An off-duty Jicarilla Game and Fish Officer is accused of decapitating his family’s nine-week-old kitten. Joseph Weaver was arrested over the weekend after Bloomfield Police responded to a welfare check at his home.

According to a criminal complaint, his wife told officers he had cut off the kitten’s head. The kitten’s body was found in a towel along with a bloody knife. Weaver reportedly told his wife it attacked him but he did not tell officers what happened. He is now charged with extreme cruelty to animals.

