ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A key witness for prosecutors, Jessica Kelley is expected to take the stand again Thursday morning in day two of Fabian Gonzales’ trial, tied to 2016 killing of Victoria Martens. Gonzales is facing one count of reckless child abuse resulting in death and multiple charges related to evidence tampering.

KRQE News 13 will live stream day two’s proceedings on this page, with coverage starting around 9 a.m. MDT.

Viewer discretion is advised through the entirety of the trial. Witnesses are expected to give extensive, detailed descriptions of graphic, violent content surrounding Victoria’s death.

Gonzales’ cousin, Kelley took the stand late Wednesday afternoon with less than an hour before court was adjourned for the day. Pushed into the courtroom by a wheelchair, Kelley admitted she was nervous to testify in the case, at times breaking down into tears. Kelley said it was hard to be in the courtroom.

“Because that’s my cousin,” Kelley said when asked why is was hard to be there. “Because I grew up with him, I love him.”

She also added that she took a plea agreement in this case because she felt if she didn’t, she’d get a life sentence. Kelley is now serving 44 years in prison after being sentenced under a plea agreement. According to Gonzales’ defense attorney, Kelley will be eligible for “good time” through the duration of her sentence, which could potentially known 50% of her sentence off.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, prosecutors and Fabian Gonzales’ defense attorneys both made opening statements in the case. The prosecution alleges that Gonzales created a danger in the Martens household that ultimately resulted in Victoria Martens death. They also argue Gonzales cleaned up the crime scene to cover up responsibility for the murder.

Meanwhile, Gonzales’ defense attorneys argue that Jessica Kelley is responsible for Victoria’s death. The defense is also claiming that Gonzales did not help clean up the crime scene.

Overseeing proceedings will be 2nd Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos. Gonzales’ defense is represented by attorneys Stephen Aarons and Hugh Dangler. Prosecutors from the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office are expected to make arguments for the state in the case. They include Deputy District Attorneys Greer Staley and James Grayson.