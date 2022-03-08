ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jeannine Jaramillo, the woman accused in a deadly chase on I-25 last week may have tried to flee before her arrest. Jaramillo is accused of lying about being kidnapped then leading deputies on a wrong-way chase in a stolen car Wednesday, killing a Santa Fe Police officer and retired firefighter.

Court documents reveal that after she was released from the hospital, state police were watching her and on Friday, they saw her run from her daughter’s apartment on Constitution and Tramway carrying two bags, then drove away. They say the daughter tried and succeeded in losing their tail. Officers eventually tracked Jeannine’s son’s phone and found her and him near the Motel 6 on Tramway where she was arrested.

Prosecutors have added “depraved mind” murder charges against Jaramillo as an alternative. It is still first-degree murder, but prosecutors don’t have to prove the killings were premeditated or intentional. They have to prove the defendant knew their act was greatly dangerous to the lives of others. Prosecutors feel they have that in this case.

It is the charge unsuccessfully used in the Elexus Groves case. She had stolen a car, was fleeing police, and ran a stop sign killing a mother and daughter. Jurors instead convicted her of vehicular homicide.

A law expert says it is a tough charge to prove. “For example, you talk to drag racer and he says ‘I was perfectly safe I know what I doing.’ If jury buys that, they won’t find a guilty of depraved mind element of this,” said Josh Kastenberg, UNM law professor and former prosecutor.

Prosecutors are also charging Jaramillo with great bodily injury by vehicle for the others injured in the crash. They’ve also filed for pretrial detention.