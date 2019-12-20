James Stewart to remain in jail on child abuse charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The father accused of prostituting and raping his 7-year-old daughter was offered a plea deal on Friday but didn’t take it.

James Stewart entered a not guilty plea for the alleged rape of his young daughter between 2017 and 2018. He’s also facing a molestation charge involving the same girl and that prostitution charge.

Stewart’s first trial, in that case, ended in a mistrial. Friday, prosecutors offered a deal on all the cases but Stewart didn’t take it and will remain locked up until those cases go to trial.