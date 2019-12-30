James Stewart sentenced to 20-years for forcing children to panhandle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque father who forced his three children to panhandle in order for him to purchase drugs is going to prison for at least 20-years.

James Stewart was convicted of three counts of human trafficking in October after the children testified they were afraid of their dad and that he would force them to get money on the streets and give it to him. Stewart claimed he had no idea what the kids were up to and blamed their mother.

At his sentencing on Monday, the judge read letters to the court written by the children.

“I would starve for 2 to 3 days because I would only eat candy. This made me sick, this made me sad and jealous. He was hurting our family, today I am not afraid.”

Judge Cindy Leos then sentenced Stewart to 20-years behind bars. As it is not a serious violent offense, he has to serve 50% if he earns good time served.

Stewart is also facing 200 years in prison for three other pending cases that include allegedly raping his daughter and son as well as allegedly prostituting his daughter out to men for drug money.