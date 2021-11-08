Jackson Weller’s teammates testify during day 4 of Darian Bashir trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of the man accused of murdering a University of New Mexico baseball player continues on Monday, Nov. 8 with witnesses testifying about the night Jackson Weller was fatally shot. “I received a call shortly after from Joe’s phone. It was Jen very hysterical saying something happened, something happened. And I could hear Joe in the background saying ‘my teammate has just been shot,'” said Weller’s teammate Drew Gillespie.

Weller’s teammates told the jury they were out bar hopping in Nob Hill after playing a game earlier that day. One teammate says he left early and got the call Weller had been shot.

Prosecutors say Darian Bashir shot Weller as an act of revenge after Weller got into a fight with Bashir’s friends. They say Bashir took off and asked his girlfriend to hide the license plate of the car he was in at the time. Bashir’s attorneys claim Bashir shot Weller because he felt threatened.