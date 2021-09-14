Isleta Pueblo man charged with sexual abuse and assault

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 33-year-old enrolled member of the Isleta Pueblo has been charged with assault of an intimate partner by strangling or suffocating and aggravated sexual abuse. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice District of New Mexico, Jonathan Jojola was arraigned last week in federal court on a two-count indictment.

According to the indictment, on March 28, Jojola allegedly engaged in a sexual act with the victim, identified in court records as Jane Doe, by the use of force. The news release state that on March 29, Jojola allegedly assaulted Jane Doe by attempting to strangle and suffocate her.

If convicted, Jojola faces 10 years in prison. The news release state that the Isleta Pueblo Police Department investigated the case and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Chelsea Van Deventer is prosecuting the case. No other information was provided.

