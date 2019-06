Police busted an Albuquerque middle school teacher for DWI.

Isleta police say they pulled over a swerving driver on Highway 47 near Isleta Fun Connection last month. They say the driver was 37-year-old April Baca. A breath test showed she was twice the legal limit.

Albuquerque Public Schools confirmed Baca is an educational assistant at Jimmy Carter Middle School, but the district says it can’t say if she was disciplined due to privacy laws.