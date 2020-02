ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Albuquerque are trying to find a man who they say stole a woman’s car and withdrew thousands of dollars from her bank account. A 2018 Honda was stolen on January 8 near Indian School and Carlisle.

Police say the man who did it then drove to two banks on Juan Tabo. One was a Wells Fargo and the other was a Bank of Albuquerque.

Officers say he was then able to take out $800 from the woman’s account.