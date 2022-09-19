Photo Courtesy of the New Mexico Department of Public Safety

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Valencia County Sheriff’s Office investigators have released new details in the murder case tied to recent disappearance of a 37-year old Tome woman. The victim, Karla Aguilera was found dead in Torrance County last Wednesday.

In a news conference Monday morning, a detective with the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office said Aguilera’s husband, 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa was arrested in the case Saturday alongside his cousin, Maria Guadalupe Nevarez Aguilera. Both were found out of state, in Garden City, Kansas.

Aguilera’s husband, Aguilera-Gamboa is facing multiple charges, including an open count of murder, tampering with evidence and first degree child abuse. It is unclear what charges Aguilera-Gamboa’s cousin, Nevarez Aguilera could face. Valencia County Sheriff’s Office did not disclose any additional information about her arrest during Monday’s news conference.

Both remain in custody in Garden City, Kansas. Valencia County Sheriff’s Detective Rashad Pearson said Monday both suspects would be extradited to New Mexico.

“Eventually they’ll get extradited to us, as some point,” Pearson said. “We’re still actively investigating because obviously our detectives had to go out there and conduct their investigation out there, they were able to collect evidence.”

Aguilera’s children reported her missing on September 6, 2022. On September 14, her remains were found her Mountainair, off Highway 60 in Torrance County.

According to a criminal complaint, an autopsy of Aguilera’s body concluded that the manner of her death was by homicide caused by gunshot wound. Investigators say she was shot four times.

This is developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this article with more information this morning.