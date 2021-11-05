Investigators testify in Darian Bashir murder trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators took the stand on Friday in the trial of the man charged with killing a University of New Mexico baseball player. Prosecutors say Darian Bashir shot and killed Jackson Weller after he had an altercation with Bashir’s friends in Nob Hill in 2019.

Jurors heard from an Albuquerque Police officer who responded to the shooting. He described a chaotic scene with a lot of bystanders. He says he also found people trying to help Weller after he was shot. “He was not breathing and was not conscious at the time,” Ofc. Jonathan Sanchez said.

The trial was expected to continue through next week.