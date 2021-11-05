Investigators testify in Darian Bashir murder trial

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators took the stand on Friday in the trial of the man charged with killing a University of New Mexico baseball player. Prosecutors say Darian Bashir shot and killed Jackson Weller after he had an altercation with Bashir’s friends in Nob Hill in 2019.

Story Continues Below

Jurors heard from an Albuquerque Police officer who responded to the shooting. He described a chaotic scene with a lot of bystanders. He says he also found people trying to help Weller after he was shot. “He was not breathing and was not conscious at the time,” Ofc. Jonathan Sanchez said.

The trial was expected to continue through next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES