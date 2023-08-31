ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities have found a suspect they said robbed two mail carriers last year. A recently unsealed criminal complaint showed Robert Perea admitted to using a gun to rob a letter carrier on October 4, 2022. The complaint said Perea was with Fabiola Gomez later that month when they robbed another letter carrier for their mailbox keys.

Those keys were used to steal mail from an apartment complex the next day and from a housing complex the following month. Gomez took a plea deal in June admitting to her part in 13 felonies. She was sentenced to four years.