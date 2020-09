ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are still looking for leads in the murder of a University of New Mexico student near campus three-and-a-half-years ago. Juan Carlos Romero, 26, was found shot to death on the sidewalk at Central and Stanford in 2017.

No suspect has ever been identified. Through anonymous donations, Crime Stoppers has collected $13,160 as a reward for information. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or contact Albuquerque Police at 505-242-COPS.

Related Coverage