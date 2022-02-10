ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are searching for a man they say organized a mob of thieves to storm an Albuquerque store and steal from them, but it didn’t happen just once. He’s returned so many times security now knows him by name.

It’s a scary trend that’s made headlines across the country, now happening here in our city. The attorney general’s office says the alleged ringleader Isaiah Martinez was first spotted stealing two pairs of sunglasses from Sunglass Hut at Coronado Mall last fall.

Over the next few weeks, investigators say he returned four times, sometimes with an accomplice, stealing more than $12,000 worth of merchandise and fighting off whoever tried to stop him. The most concerning case for the attorney general’s office happened in early December when investigators say the thefts turned into mobbing.

“This guy organized a mob of other thieves to basically just storm a store in broad daylight without regard to other families and customers that kind of heightened aggressive activity is something that needs to be stopped,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas.

Investigators say Martinez is seen in surveillance video saluting the security guard before he and four others take what they want, this time making off with more than $11,000 worth of sunglasses.

Investigators say his crimes didn’t stop there, also targeting a sunglass shop at Cottonwood Mall. In all, Martinez is accused of stealing about $56,000 worth of high-end shades in a matter of minutes. “What’s even more obscene about this case. he’s doing it with cameras and he’s aware of technology and he just doesn’t believe that law enforcement going to arrest him,” said Balderas.

While the search for Martinez continues, just this weekend, an organized retail crime operation between multiple agencies like the AG’s office and APD netted 17 arrests.