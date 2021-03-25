Investigators search for information in Roswell homicide

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell investigators are asking for information related to the homicide of a man whose body was found on March 16 at the city’s southern edge. The Roswell Police Department reports the body of 31-year-old Robert Francis Sorbo was discovered by a Chaves County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 6:45 p.m. just south of Roswell Air Center.

Police say Sorbo had been shot and was found lying on the ground near Y O Road east of the old Y O Crossing Road. RPD states the department assumed the investigation since the body was located within city limits just outside the air center’s perimeter fencing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-8477.