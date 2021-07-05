Suspect injured in APD officer-involved shooting following bait car activation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bait car operation on Monday morning led to an officer-involved shooting near an apartment complex in northeast Albuquerque. In a press conference, the Albuquerque Police Department reports that around 7:30 a.m., a bait car was activated in the area of Central and Lousiana, and the vehicle was tracked to the area of Osuna and San Mateo.

According to APD Deputy Chief Josh Brown who spoke at the press conference following the incident, when detectives get a bait car activation, they are tracked electronically and are dispatched over the area command that it occurred in. Once officers locate the vehicle, it is deactivated and the suspects involved are taken into custody.

APD says once officers deactivated the truck, the suspect got out and soon after, pointed a gun at an officer, and fired. Authorities say the officer did fire back, hitting the suspect.

“At this time we believe it is the firearm of the subject’s but we don’t have the total information right now, the officers have not been interviewed yet and we haven’t reviewed the video at this time yet either,” said Officer Eric Garcia.

Police say the suspect still took off on foot and was heading to the nearby Osuna Apartments but did not make it inside any of the apartments. The officer arrested the suspect and at this time, it’s not clear if he had any connection to the apartment. The suspect was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

APD says they have been working on improving their bait car program.

Neither the suspect nor the officer involved has been identified but the officer involved was a patrolman. Officers conduct bait car operations every week throughout the metro. APD says this is the fifth officer-involved shooting this year and two of those have been fatal.