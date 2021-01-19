Police search for suspect following NMSP officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are searching for a suspect following an officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas on Monday night. NMSP reports that the incident took place near Independence Ave. and River Road.

Police say officers are uninjured and the suspect fled the scene on foot. According to authorities, investigators learned around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, January 18, a NMSP officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a gray 1993 Honda passenger car.

Police say the vehicle fled and a short pursuit began. NMSP reports that the vehicle drove west on Independence coming to a stop near Farmway Feed. A passenger of the vehicle, identified by police as 22-year-old Shaun Kemp of Springer, NM, exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers say that at some point during the encounter, Kemp brandished a firearm and fired at least one round. The pursuing NMSP officer fired at least one round from his duty weapon.

Kemp evaded the officer and fled the area. Investigators say that they do not believe Kemp was struck by the officer’s gunfire and at the time of the traffic stop, officers had been actively searching for Kemp and the gray Honda after he allegedly fled from State Police officers in the vehicle last week in Las Vegas.

Shaun Kemp has an active arrest warrant for failure to appear on aggravated battery and resisting and evading an officer. Authorities say Kemp should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shaun Kemp are asked to call NMSP at 505-425-6771 option 1 or dial 911. The public is urged not to approach Kemp.

This case remains under the investigation of the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau. The State Police officer involved in the case has been placed on standard administrative leave. NMSP reports that he will not be identified until after interviews have taken place.