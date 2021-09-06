Investigation underway after body found on NW Albuquerque sidewalk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police homicide detectives are currently investigating the death of a man they found laying on a sidewalk in the northwest part of town Monday. Officers responded to calls of a body laying on the sidewalk near Fifth Street and Bellrose Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and had died from his injuries. Around the same time, an employee of Tobacco Town on Fourth Street called police dispatch to report a man had recently tried to rob the store. The employee said they shot the man as he ran out of the store.

The investigation is ongoing.

