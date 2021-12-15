Investigation into liquor being served to minors results in closure of Albuquerque bar

The outside of Cantina Loca is seen on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (KRQE/Nick Burke)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following an investigation by New Mexico State Police, an Albuquerque bar has been shut down after authorities received complaints of minors being allowed inside. According to NMSP, its Special Investigations Unit conducted a compliance check on La Cantina Loca on December 3.

During the investigation, NMSP reports that agents utilized minors who tried to enter and buy alcohol at the location. Authorities state that the minors were allowed to enter the bar as well as purchase alcoholic drinks.

Undercover agents who were inside the bar witnessed the violations occur. As a result, La Cantina Loca and several servers were issued administrative citations for violating the Liquor Control Act.

NMSP reports that the violations were reported to Alcohol Beverage Control and following a review, the liquor license for the bar was revoked. “Underage drinking is an issue our communities face in this state,” stated Tim Johnson chief of NMSP in a news release. “It is important that liquor establishments comply with New Mexico liquor laws and avoid selling alcohol to our underage youth.”

NMSP SIU is currently working along with the Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office for pending criminal charges for thee employees and owner of La Cantina Loca. SIU agents have filed administrative citations for the establishment and several of its employees.