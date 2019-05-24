Investigation into infant’s cause of death proves inconclusive

Medical investigators say they’ve been unable to determine how a 1-year-old Albuquerque girl died.

In January, police found the body of Anastazia Zuber buried in the backyard of a northeast Albuquerque home. Her parents, David Zuber and Monique Romero, are charged with child abuse resulting in death.

David Zuber claimed she drowned in the bathtub, but an autopsy also determined the girl had meth in her system. However, investigators could not prove if either caused the girl’s death.

Doctors did note that it’s hard to qualify in an infant what amount of meth could be fatal. It’s unclear how this determination could affect the case against her parents.