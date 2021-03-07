Investigation continues into VCSO officer-involved shooting

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – More information has come forward regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday morning a little before 7 a.m. in Los Lunas. Valencia County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at 25 La Plata Road in response to a domestic disturbance call.

Officials say when deputies arrived, they met with the calling party who told them her grandson was inside the house, armed with a hatchet. The woman told deputies he was “freaking out,” and threatened to hurt her and others.

The male suspect was found inside the house armed with a hatchet and a knife. A VCSO press release states the male ignored deputies’ commands to drop his weapons. That’s when the male suspect moved towards the deputies aggressively. A Valencia County deputy discharged his weapon and struck the male suspect at least once.

The man was taken to an Albuquerque hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say once released, the male suspect will be facing criminal charges. The details of the shooting remain under investigation state police. No deputies were injured during the incident.